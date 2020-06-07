MixMarvel (MIX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.52 Million

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One MixMarvel token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb Global, Bithumb, BitMax and Hotbit. MixMarvel has a market cap of $7.62 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded up 36.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MixMarvel alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00045447 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.25 or 0.05588436 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002401 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00055962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002707 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010261 BTC.

MixMarvel Profile

MixMarvel (MIX) is a token. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,986,068,094 tokens. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MixMarvel

MixMarvel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Hotbit, Bithumb, Bithumb Global and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MixMarvel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MixMarvel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MixMarvel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MixMarvel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.