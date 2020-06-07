Moin Price Down 5.1% This Week (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last week, Moin has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Moin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Moin has a total market capitalization of $32,497.13 and approximately $288.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002146 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000474 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Moin Coin Profile

Moin (CRYPTO:MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,237,468 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

