Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.34 Million

Equities analysts expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) to post $42.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.99 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. reported sales of $39.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will report full-year sales of $168.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.76 million to $169.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $239.34 million, with estimates ranging from $187.49 million to $291.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monmouth R.E. Inv..

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.34 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

In related news, Director Gregory Thomas Otto acquired 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $26,235.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,531.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $89,488.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,001 shares of company stock valued at $82,146. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, AXA increased its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 320,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,407. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.76. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

