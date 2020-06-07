National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. Argus upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $38,390,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,041,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $42.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,724. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $55.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.72 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

