Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NTUS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Natus Medical from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Natus Medical stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.27. 260,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,383. Natus Medical has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $820.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. Natus Medical’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,814,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,020,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

