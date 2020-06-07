Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) Given $50.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $50.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Neurometrix an industry rank of 60 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Neurometrix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neurometrix stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Neurometrix as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurometrix stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,344. Neurometrix has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. The company has a market cap of $4.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.55.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter. Neurometrix had a negative return on equity of 138.44% and a negative net margin of 77.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurometrix will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurometrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurometrix (NURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurometrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurometrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.