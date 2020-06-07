Nimiq Achieves Market Cap of $8.34 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $8.34 million and approximately $590,731.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 48.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,523.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.07 or 0.02499908 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.35 or 0.02607829 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00482483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013041 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.41 or 0.00686904 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00070972 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025021 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00536465 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,867,341,091 coins and its circulating supply is 6,041,341,091 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.