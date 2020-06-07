Nucleus Vision Reaches Market Cap of $2.41 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $689,169.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Zebpay and Ethfinex.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.10 or 0.05565773 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00056207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002726 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010271 BTC.

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,893,152,756 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision

Nucleus Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Koinex, Binance, WazirX, Upbit, Bitbns, Bittrex, Zebpay, Bitrue, BITBOX, Ethfinex, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

