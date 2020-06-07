Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

CAKE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a hold rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.65.

CAKE stock traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, reaching $28.20. 6,816,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,813,015. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.35. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.50. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $615.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 34.04%. This is a boost from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth $16,307,210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,546,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,938,000 after buying an additional 324,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,277,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,323,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,447,000 after buying an additional 280,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

