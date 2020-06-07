Parkgene Market Capitalization Tops $22,690.73 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. Parkgene has a total market cap of $22,690.73 and $3.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parkgene token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Parkgene

Parkgene launched on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

