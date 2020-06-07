ParkinGo 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $80.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for $0.0685 or 0.00000702 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 51.8% against the dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $80.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00030969 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,780.74 or 1.00234492 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012954 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001133 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00076516 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000064 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,105,351 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

