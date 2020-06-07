PAXEX (PAXEX) Market Cap Achieves $5,015.30

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last seven days, PAXEX has traded up 38.4% against the U.S. dollar. PAXEX has a total market cap of $5,015.30 and approximately $1.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000560 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000123 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

