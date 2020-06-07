PAYCENT Market Capitalization Achieves $121,878.90 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. One PAYCENT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $121,878.90 and $122,379.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 41.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.35 or 0.01983335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00179458 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00120397 BTC.

PAYCENT Token Profile

PAYCENT’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,599,486 tokens. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

