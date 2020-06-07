Payfair (PFR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,077.00

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last seven days, Payfair has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One Payfair token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Payfair has a total market cap of $29,910.16 and approximately $1,077.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Payfair alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00045945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $527.77 or 0.05545344 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002412 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00056285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00030562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002733 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010486 BTC.

About Payfair

Payfair (PFR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Payfair’s official website is payfair.io . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Payfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Payfair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.