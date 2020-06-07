Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Sell Rating at Deutsche Bank

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 38.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.06.

NASDAQ PENN traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $36.04. The company had a trading volume of 18,924,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,239,026. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.57. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden purchased 27,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 160,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Analyst Recommendations for Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

