Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Shares of PRGO stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $55.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Perrigo will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 2,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 26.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 682.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 113,851 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

