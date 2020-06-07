Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives $44.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,292. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $65.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average is $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.55 per share, with a total value of $127,650.00. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,350. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

