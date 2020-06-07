Pluton 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,811.00 (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Pluton token can now be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00020895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pluton has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $3,811.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00045953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.91 or 0.05606549 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00056275 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00030545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002733 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010484 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton is a token. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pluton

Pluton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

