Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will report $135.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.73 million to $141.15 million. Precision Drilling posted sales of $268.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year sales of $680.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $656.02 million to $703.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $631.32 million, with estimates ranging from $491.32 million to $745.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $0.30 to $0.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.57.

Shares of PDS stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.86. 1,755,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,562. The company has a market capitalization of $237.29 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 3.19. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

