PRiVCY (PRIV) Market Capitalization Tops $28,970.80

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. One PRiVCY coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. PRiVCY has a market cap of $28,970.80 and approximately $2.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00100077 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00050150 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PRiVCY Profile

PRIV is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

