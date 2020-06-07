Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.79.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.87. 3,834,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. Progressive has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $84.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day moving average is $76.12.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progressive will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at $28,667,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,468 shares of company stock worth $5,315,306. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 701.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

