ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) Releases Earnings Results

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.65 million.

CMD stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.96. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $93.87.

In other news, Director Anthony B. Evnin bought 2,500 shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.83 per share, for a total transaction of $97,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,470.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George L. Fotiades bought 8,000 shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $273,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,444,356.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $586,335. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

CMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti cut their price objective on ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

About ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity

