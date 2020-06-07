PUBLISH Market Capitalization Achieves $721,671.99 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. One PUBLISH token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $721,671.99 and approximately $72,943.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.35 or 0.01983335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00179458 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00120397 BTC.

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

