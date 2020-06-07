QuickX Protocol (QCX) Hits Market Cap of $6.29 Million

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.29 million and approximately $102,955.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.25 or 0.05544494 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002400 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00056096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002715 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010298 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,333,778 tokens. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

