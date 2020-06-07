RealChain (RCT) Price Hits $0.0003

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. RealChain has a total market cap of $138,939.37 and approximately $9,121.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RealChain has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One RealChain token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00045945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $527.77 or 0.05545344 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002412 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00056285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00030562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002733 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010486 BTC.

About RealChain

RealChain (RCT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,016,380 tokens. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org . RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

