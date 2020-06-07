Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RCII shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.34. The stock had a trading volume of 511,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.79. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $701.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 8,725 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $207,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 20,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.01 per share, for a total transaction of $460,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 990.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 5,236.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

