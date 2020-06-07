REPO (REPO) One Day Volume Hits $12,340.00

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 28% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last week, REPO has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar. REPO has a total market cap of $9.77 million and $12,340.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.82 or 0.01998327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00179776 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00044962 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00121198 BTC.

About REPO

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

REPO Token Trading

REPO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

