Rio Tinto (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Receiving Very Negative Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about Rio Tinto (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Rio Tinto earned a news sentiment score of -3.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Rio Tinto’s analysis:

RTNTF stock traded up $10.06 on Friday, reaching $67.46. The company had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 331. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.27 and its 200 day moving average is $61.36.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

