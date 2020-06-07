Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will report $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.68. Scorpio Tankers reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 591.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of $6.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $7.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $6.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $254.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.41 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.78.

NYSE STNG traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,481,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,817. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

