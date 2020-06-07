Seeyond Sells 8,501 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Seeyond decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,501 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.99. 26,429,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,884,186. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 2.10. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $41.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.69.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at $500,622.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

