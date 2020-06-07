Seidman Lawrence B Acquires 140,137 Shares of Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS)

Seidman Lawrence B boosted its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) by 136.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,137 shares during the period. Pioneer Bancorp accounts for approximately 3.1% of Seidman Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Seidman Lawrence B owned approximately 0.94% of Pioneer Bancorp worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 692.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Pioneer Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. 16.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBFS stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.48. 23,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Pioneer Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.38.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Pioneer Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Pioneer Bancorp Profile

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various financial services in the capital region of New York State. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, checking, and certificate of deposit accounts; and offers municipal deposit banking services.

