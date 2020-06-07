Seidman Lawrence B Increases Stock Holdings in PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI)

Seidman Lawrence B lifted its position in PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,005 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,029 shares during the quarter. PB Bancorp comprises about 2.9% of Seidman Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Seidman Lawrence B owned approximately 2.11% of PB Bancorp worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBBI. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PB Bancorp by 142.2% in the first quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 251,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 147,765 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $3,614,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of PB Bancorp by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 139,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 25,824 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PB Bancorp by 381.2% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 121,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 95,879 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of PB Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 105,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the period. 36.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PBBI remained flat at $$15.25 during midday trading on Friday. 9,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,160. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00. PB Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $113.57 million, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.26.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of PB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About PB Bancorp

PB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

