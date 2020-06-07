SiaCashCoin (SCC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

SiaCashCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. One SiaCashCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SiaCashCoin has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. SiaCashCoin has a market cap of $41,679.20 and $10,827.00 worth of SiaCashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045518 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.22 or 0.05542720 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00056037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002711 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010288 BTC.

About SiaCashCoin

SCC is a token. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2018. SiaCashCoin’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,085,542,638 tokens. SiaCashCoin’s official website is www.SiaCashCoin.com . SiaCashCoin’s official Twitter account is @Siacashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SiaCashCoin

SiaCashCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SiaCashCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

