Social Send Trading 12.9% Lower This Week (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last week, Social Send has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Social Send has a market cap of $180,869.44 and approximately $6.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Social Send alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00014938 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004261 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003332 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000660 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

Social Send is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Social Send Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Send and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.