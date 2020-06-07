Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.51 Million

Brokerages expect that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will post $30.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.44 million to $30.57 million. Solar Capital posted sales of $38.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year sales of $131.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.45 million to $137.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $158.19 million, with estimates ranging from $143.43 million to $172.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.43 million.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $23.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $21.50 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Solar Capital from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solar Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.42.

In other Solar Capital news, Director David Wachter bought 20,000 shares of Solar Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Gross bought 13,750 shares of Solar Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.41 per share, with a total value of $239,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,214.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 179,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,227 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Solar Capital by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Solar Capital by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Solar Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Solar Capital by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 36,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Solar Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLRC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.12. 210,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,911. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71. Solar Capital has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $723.49 million, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

