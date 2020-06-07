Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Southside Bancshares reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

SBSI stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.91. 158,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,089. Southside Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.74 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.36%.

In other news, insider John Robert Garrett acquired 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $30,318.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,850 shares in the company, valued at $411,783. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,532 shares of company stock worth $65,250. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 17,538 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,483,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

