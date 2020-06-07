Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.87 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will report sales of $55.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.80 million and the lowest is $54.40 million. Southside Bancshares reported sales of $55.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year sales of $228.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.20 million to $238.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $226.20 million, with estimates ranging from $214.70 million to $233.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.36). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.91. 158,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.69. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $37.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

In other news, insider John Robert Garrett acquired 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $30,318.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,783. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 2,532 shares of company stock valued at $65,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $23,380,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

