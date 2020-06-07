Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) to report $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.12. Spectrum Brands reported earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $937.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.48 million. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

SPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPB traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $49.38. 557,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.72. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

