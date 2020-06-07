Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.14. 2,077,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,003. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $35.78.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,555.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez purchased 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.32 per share, with a total value of $198,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,836.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,800 shares of company stock valued at $406,061. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 65,315 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 40,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

