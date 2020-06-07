Streamity Achieves Market Cap of $2.18 Million (STM)

Streamity (CURRENCY:STM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. One Streamity token can now be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular exchanges. Streamity has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $1,500.00 worth of Streamity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Streamity has traded down 36% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00045447 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $544.25 or 0.05588436 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002401 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00055962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002707 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010261 BTC.

About Streamity

Streamity is a token. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Streamity’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,402,452 tokens. The official message board for Streamity is medium.com/@streamityorg . The official website for Streamity is stm.club . Streamity’s official Twitter account is @streamityorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Streamity

Streamity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamity using one of the exchanges listed above.

