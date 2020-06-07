Super Zero Protocol Price Hits $0.0929 (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0929 or 0.00000953 BTC on major exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $25.03 million and $5.59 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $244.45 or 0.02508106 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00069993 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 643,866,331 coins and its circulating supply is 269,379,133 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

Super Zero Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.