Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) to report sales of $2.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.50 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $460,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 376.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $8.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 million to $18.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.14 million, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $8.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,950.42% and a negative return on equity of 84.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $55,227.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 365,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,692.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 23,960 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $209,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 371,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after buying an additional 110,929 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SYRS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.79. 289,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,607. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

