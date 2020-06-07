Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Talend in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Talend from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of TLND stock traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $34.46. 394,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.91. Talend has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $68.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.92 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 93.14% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. Talend’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Talend will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Talend news, Director Sudhir Steven Singh acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.03 per share, for a total transaction of $495,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Laurent Bride sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $82,855.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,277.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talend during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Talend during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talend by 763.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Talend by 191.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talend during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

