Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.33. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,730,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,670. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.