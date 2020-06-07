Telson Mining (CVE:TSN) Getting Neutral Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Telson Mining (CVE:TSN) have trended neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Telson Mining earned a daily sentiment score of 0.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of CVE:TSN traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,593. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,655.21. Telson Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.40.

Telson Mining Company Profile

Telson Mining Corporation engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Tahuehueto project comprising 28 mining concessions covering an area of 7,492 hectares located in northwestern Durango State, Mexico; and the Campo Morado mine consisting of 6 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 12,045 hectares located in Guerrero state, Mexico.

