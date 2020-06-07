Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $349.31.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $6.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.20. 1,710,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,714. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $356.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $336.48 and a 200 day moving average of $320.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total value of $6,997,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,198,655.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

