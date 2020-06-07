THORChain (RUNE) Market Capitalization Reaches $24.18 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. One THORChain token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. THORChain has a total market cap of $24.18 million and $294,713.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.42 or 0.02000800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00179712 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044941 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00121365 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

