Thunder Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.34 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Upbit, Hotbit and Huobi Global. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $34.95 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $543.10 or 0.05565773 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00056207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002726 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010271 BTC.

About Thunder Token

TT is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,453,843,131 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bilaxy, Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

