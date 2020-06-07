Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 8th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th.

Toromont Industries stock opened at C$73.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.80. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$52.36 and a 12 month high of C$74.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.75.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$715.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$748.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 3,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.59, for a total transaction of C$187,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,276 shares in the company, valued at C$10,845,344.84.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Toromont Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Toromont Industries from C$82.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. CIBC dropped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.38.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

