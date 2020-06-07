TrueDeck Hits Market Cap of $149,831.13 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. TrueDeck has a market cap of $149,831.13 and $21,353.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.82 or 0.01998327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00179776 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00044962 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00121198 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck launched on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

